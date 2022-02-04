Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $3.63-$3.67 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $15.25-$15.55 EPS.

ROP opened at $461.46 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $365.23 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $463.14 and a 200-day moving average of $472.75. The stock has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roper Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.94% of Roper Technologies worth $1,457,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

