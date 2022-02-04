Rosenblatt Securities Lowers SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target to $50.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 84.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SGH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SMART Global from $37.50 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The company has a market capitalization of $661.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. SMART Global had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $469.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $158,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $432,152.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SMART Global by 1.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 4.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 159.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 4.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

