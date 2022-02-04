Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.49

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 28979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rover Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 163.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rover Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rover Group news, major shareholder Venture Fund Iv Lp Madrona sold 937,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $9,372,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tracy Knox sold 54,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $545,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,615,955 shares of company stock worth $26,185,298.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madrona Venture Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,104,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,038,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,493,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,964,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,404,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

