Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 222 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VOLV.B. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 245 price objective on Volvo in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 price objective on Volvo in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a SEK 180 price objective on Volvo in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 210 price objective on Volvo in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 311 price objective on Volvo in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of SEK 236.14.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a 1-year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1-year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.