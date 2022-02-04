Royal Gold, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Royal Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.47.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $101.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.34 and a 200-day moving average of $104.87. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $129.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 69.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter worth $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 742.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

