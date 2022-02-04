RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Short Interest Up 33.4% in January

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 483,000 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the December 31st total of 362,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on RumbleON in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON during the third quarter worth $25,852,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON during the third quarter worth about $12,279,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 59.9% during the second quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 261,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 98,119 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON during the third quarter worth about $6,237,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 91.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 61,186 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $34.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. RumbleON has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $64.13.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.86) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $221.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.41 million. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. On average, research analysts predict that RumbleON will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

