Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 9,642 GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTBP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in GT Biopharma by 108.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,907,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

Get GT Biopharma alerts:

GTBP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GT Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of GT Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of GT Biopharma from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of GT Biopharma stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18. GT Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $19.73.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts expect that GT Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GT Biopharma Company Profile

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP).

Receive News & Ratings for GT Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.