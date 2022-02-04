Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 63.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,130 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,482 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,700,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,078,000 after buying an additional 29,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,819,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100,554 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $44,996.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $417,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.65. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.66 and a 52 week high of $42.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

