Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $122,000 Stock Position in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,093 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Citizens during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 59,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Citizens by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 28,998 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citizens by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 12,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Citizens from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

CIA opened at $4.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73. Citizens, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.07%.

Citizens Profile

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.