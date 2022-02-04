Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,716 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,716 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 344.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 32,928 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 45,233 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHOO. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.48.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

