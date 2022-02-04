Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 59,596 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 97.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,596 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth $2,633,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 17.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 60.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 11,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCO opened at $70.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.92. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $58.48 and a twelve month high of $84.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other Brink’s news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.47 per share, with a total value of $95,205.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

