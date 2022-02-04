Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 9,121 Shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,121 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Community Bankshares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 796,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,784,000 after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

FCBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

FCBC opened at $30.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average of $32.16. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.73.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06). First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 11.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is 36.86%.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.