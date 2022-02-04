SAFE DEAL Price Tops $2.32 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $2.32 or 0.00005714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and $369,844.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00049429 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.12 or 0.07256372 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00053449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,518.41 or 0.99831689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00052333 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006613 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,515,200 coins and its circulating supply is 1,230,458 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.