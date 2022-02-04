Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Increased to $377.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $363.00 to $377.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a positive rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $321.27.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $291.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.00. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $179.50 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.04 million. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Saia will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Saia by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,244,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Saia by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,400,000 after purchasing an additional 115,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Saia by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Saia by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 827,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,135 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Saia by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 778,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,224,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

