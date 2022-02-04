Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Trading Down 3.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)’s share price fell 3.9% on Friday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $19.50. The company traded as low as $16.46 and last traded at $16.49. 5,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,369,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

SBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

In related news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,921.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,401 shares of company stock valued at $319,171. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 382,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,439,000 after buying an additional 22,584 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $896,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,350,000 after buying an additional 107,854 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,564,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,586,000 after buying an additional 29,559 shares during the period.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. The business had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

