Sandeep Nayyar Sells 1,114 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $88,808.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Power Integrations stock traded up $3.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,757. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.95. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $110.66.
Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.21. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after purchasing an additional 29,705 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,427,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.
About Power Integrations
Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.
