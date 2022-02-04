Sandeep Nayyar Sells 1,114 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $88,808.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded up $3.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,757. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.95. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.21. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on POWI. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after purchasing an additional 29,705 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,427,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

