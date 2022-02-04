Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ) Director Buys C$17,455.20 in Stock

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ) Director Arturo Préstamo Elizondo acquired 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$17,455.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,239,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,191,633.76.

Arturo Préstamo Elizondo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Arturo Préstamo Elizondo purchased 19,000 shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$5,458.70.

On Monday, January 24th, Arturo Préstamo Elizondo acquired 18,500 shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$5,435.30.

Shares of CVE SCZ opened at C$0.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.31. Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.22 and a 52 week high of C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.16 million and a PE ratio of -38.57.

Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$18.39 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. will post 0.0104762 EPS for the current year.

Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Rosario project located in the municipality of Charcas in the state of San Luis Potosi; and Zimapan mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico.

