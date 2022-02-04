SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Short Interest Down 17.5% in January

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 670,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SAP by 16.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 15.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 4.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 12.4% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAP traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.70. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $119.04 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

