Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Saratoga Investment from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.33.

SAR opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $333.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $30.25.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 68.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 51.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 19,995 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

