Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,800 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the December 31st total of 95,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In other Saul Centers news, Director James Page Lansdale sold 3,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $203,037.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $130,556.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,704 shares of company stock worth $1,183,859. 51.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFS. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Saul Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BFS shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.30. Saul Centers has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $55.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.16%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

