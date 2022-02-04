Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) is Hourglass Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Hourglass Capital LLC decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 70,780 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises 3.0% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $10,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,052,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,842,872,000 after buying an additional 1,373,010 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 39.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $772,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878,959 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,715,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,531,000 after purchasing an additional 362,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,694,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,734,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,866 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.16. The company has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $23.74 and a 1 year high of $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

