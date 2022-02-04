Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Trading Down 9.5%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s share price was down 9.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.84 and last traded at $16.84. Approximately 6,377 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 231,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SRRK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.67. The firm has a market cap of $605.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 672.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 23,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $829,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $171,008.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 144.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 396.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 371.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.