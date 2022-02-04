Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 96,241 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,555 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 96,241 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.06% of Imperial Oil worth $16,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IMO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 10.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,053,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $367,348,000 after buying an additional 1,102,174 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,064,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 407.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 748,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,617,000 after purchasing an additional 600,848 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 681.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 643,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 561,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 179.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 501,931 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

IMO stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $19.36 and a 12 month high of $44.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.23, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.2673 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.23%.

Several brokerages have commented on IMO. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. ATB Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.73.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.