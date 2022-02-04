Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,182,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,595 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 2.00% of Interface worth $17,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,393,000 after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Interface by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Interface by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 440,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 46,669 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Interface by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 143,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 20,026 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Interface by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,292,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after acquiring an additional 346,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TILE shares. Raymond James upgraded Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of TILE stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. Interface, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Interface had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is 4.44%.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

