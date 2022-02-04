Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 255,688 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 2,186.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,688 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.21% of Alaska Air Group worth $15,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.26 and a 52 week high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

