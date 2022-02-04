Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 5,180 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Eaton were worth $13,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 51,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 61,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 216,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $156.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $118.60 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.23 and a 200-day moving average of $163.92.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,492 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,878. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.06.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

