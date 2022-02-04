Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 829 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.71% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $14,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,265,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,336,000 after buying an additional 15,276 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,849,000 after purchasing an additional 20,969 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 525,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 448,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,993,000 after purchasing an additional 191,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,544,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $133.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $146.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.53.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $133,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.