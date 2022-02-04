Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 1,652.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,129,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,007,689 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.60% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $18,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 360.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,393,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,860,000 after buying an additional 1,091,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,976,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,428,000 after buying an additional 781,545 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,165,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,484,000 after buying an additional 603,398 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,728,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,634,000 after buying an additional 440,572 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1,810.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,001,000 after buying an additional 426,130 shares during the period. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FMX opened at $73.69 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $67.74 and a one year high of $89.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

