Schroder Oriental Income Fund (LON:SOI) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) were up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 268 ($3.60) and last traded at GBX 267.50 ($3.60). Approximately 293,184 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 292,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 264.50 ($3.56).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 267.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 267.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market cap of £705.85 million and a PE ratio of 4.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.17%.

In other news, insider Isabel Liu bought 777 shares of Schroder Oriental Income Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £2,066.82 ($2,778.73).

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

