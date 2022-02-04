Schroders (LON:SDRC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2,106.22

Schroders plc (LON:SDRC) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,106.22 ($28.32) and last traded at GBX 2,120.95 ($28.52), with a volume of 15590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,160 ($29.04).

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,273.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,446.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.69.

About Schroders (LON:SDRC)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

