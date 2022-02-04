Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Position Boosted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Science Applications International by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Science Applications International by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 80,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Science Applications International by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,157,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,024,000 after acquiring an additional 227,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAIC opened at $83.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.93. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAIC shares. William Blair cut Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.43 per share, with a total value of $201,953.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

