Scotiabank Lowers Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$120.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$122.50 to C$120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TIH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Toromont Industries to C$126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$121.11.

TIH stock opened at C$107.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of C$87.85 and a 1-year high of C$115.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$109.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$108.17. The firm has a market cap of C$8.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$997.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.06 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 4.4899996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

In other news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.25, for a total transaction of C$566,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$234,427.50. Also, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.50, for a total transaction of C$112,500.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $767,660.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

