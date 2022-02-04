Scotiabank Trims BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Target Price to $6.50

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $7.50 to $6.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $9.43.

BlackBerry stock opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. BlackBerry has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $20.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $37,754.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $57,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,111 shares of company stock worth $167,397. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter worth about $42,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 79,583.3% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

