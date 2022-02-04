SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaChange International, Inc. develops, markets and supports products to manage, store and distribute digital video for television operators, broadcast and telecommunications companies. The company’s products utilize its proprietary distributed application software and standard industry components to automate the management and distribution of short- and long-form video streams including advertisements, movies, news updates and other video programming requiring precise, accurate and continuous execution. “

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of SeaChange International in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

SeaChange International stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $3.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.00.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The company had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SeaChange International will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,233,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SeaChange International by 5,134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 767,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SeaChange International by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 158,378 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SeaChange International by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 115,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

