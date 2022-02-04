Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Director Dennis S. Hudson III Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $290,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SBCF opened at $35.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average of $34.24. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 35.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBCF shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 48,163 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,430,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,857,000 after purchasing an additional 53,873 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 105,407.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

