Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $3.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.35. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $19.62 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.85.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $129.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.48 and its 200 day moving average is $99.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $134.06.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $998,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,900 shares of company stock worth $2,990,057. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,633 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after acquiring an additional 35,736 shares during the period. ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,845,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,487 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

