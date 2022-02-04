Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) Short Interest Down 14.0% in January

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 970,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

EYES opened at $1.34 on Friday. Second Sight Medical Products has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the second quarter worth $80,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 20.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,743 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 76,707 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 89.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,162,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 547,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 36.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,527 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 39,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of implantable visual prosthetics. It offers Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device intended to provide artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

