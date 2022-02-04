Secret (SCRT) Hits Market Cap of $843.41 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last week, Secret has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for $5.63 or 0.00013620 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $843.41 million and $21.52 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.56 or 0.00250549 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007270 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001171 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00016576 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars.

