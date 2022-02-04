Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.66

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.66 and last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 34185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $817.76 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.73.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $204.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of Select Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $61,723.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 22,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

