Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STRNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

OTCMKTS STRNY opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.81. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $40.74.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.