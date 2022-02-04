SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
Shares of SGL Carbon stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. SGL Carbon has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95.
SGL Carbon Company Profile
See Also: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.