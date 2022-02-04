SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Shares of SGL Carbon stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. SGL Carbon has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95.

SGL Carbon Company Profile

SGL Carbon SE operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of carbon and graphite products. It operates through the following business segments: Composites-Fibers & Materials and Graphite Materials & Systems. The Composites-Fibers & Materials segment covers all the material business based on carbon fiber, from raw materials to finished component.

