Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.55

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 6041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sharp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sharp had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sharp Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Sharp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

