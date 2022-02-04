Shell (LON:SHEL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,038 ($27.40) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.33) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($29.58) price objective on Shell in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,500 ($33.61) to GBX 2,700 ($36.30) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,100 ($28.23) to GBX 2,350 ($31.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,864 ($25.06).

SHEL stock traded up GBX 74 ($0.99) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,034 ($27.35). 10,860,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,192,155. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,041 ($27.44).

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

