Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Raised to GBX 2,350

Shell (LON:SHEL) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,100 ($28.23) to GBX 2,350 ($31.59) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SHEL opened at GBX 1,960 ($26.35) on Monday. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,973.80 ($26.54).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

