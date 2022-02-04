Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Market Cap Reaches $414,411.58

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $414,411.58 and approximately $23,098.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.69 or 0.00004177 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00049559 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.10 or 0.07265006 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00053606 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,567.06 or 0.99969434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00052611 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

