Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $118.83

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 118.83 ($1.60) and traded as high as GBX 143.99 ($1.94). Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 139 ($1.87), with a volume of 83,154 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £66.83 million and a P/E ratio of 9.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 119.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 91.78.

Shoe Zone Company Profile (LON:SHOE)

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It operates 500 stores and shoezone.com, a Website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Zone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.