Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,098 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Shopify were worth $14,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. raised its position in Shopify by 3.8% in the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 2.4% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 0.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,513.96.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $809.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $780.00 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,237.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,406.80.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.