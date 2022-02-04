Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,014 ($13.63) price objective on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,014 ($13.63) price objective on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mattioli Woods in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 970 ($13.04) price objective on the stock.

LON:MTW opened at GBX 797.90 ($10.73) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £404.34 million and a PE ratio of 159.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Mattioli Woods has a 52-week low of GBX 673.55 ($9.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 908 ($12.21). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 840.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 802.15.

In related news, insider Ian Thomas Mattioli sold 14,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 851 ($11.44), for a total value of £121,352.60 ($163,152.19).

About Mattioli Woods

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

