Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tesco (LON:TSCO)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.44) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Tesco from GBX 308 ($4.14) to GBX 327 ($4.40) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.03) target price on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.37) target price on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 320.50 ($4.31).

Get Tesco alerts:

Shares of Tesco stock opened at GBX 296.25 ($3.98) on Tuesday. Tesco has a 12-month low of GBX 217.10 ($2.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 314.04 ($4.22). The company has a market cap of £22.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 288.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 268.33.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.