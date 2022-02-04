Short Interest in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Rises By 29.2%

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the December 31st total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 29.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Matthew B. Salzberg sold 66,184 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $775,014.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlean Gmunder sold 6,758 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $66,836.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,858 shares of company stock worth $2,253,791 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Blue Apron by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Blue Apron by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. 33.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APRN stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. Blue Apron has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $176.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of -3.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.59). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 136.00%. The business had revenue of $109.65 million for the quarter.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J.

